CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 12,533 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,014 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

