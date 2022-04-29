CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 29,570 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. 453,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,867. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $421.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,082 shares of company stock worth $193,907,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

