CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Roper Technologies worth $418,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $11.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.19. 18,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

