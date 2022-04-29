CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,991,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,767 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $465,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 78.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 989,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

