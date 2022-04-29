CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $44,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at $100,956,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,433. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

