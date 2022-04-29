CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 396,907 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,907 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $212,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after buying an additional 2,608,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after buying an additional 2,103,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.87. 86,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,346. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.