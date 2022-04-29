CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 559 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.75.

KLAC stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.97. 110,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.19 and a 200-day moving average of $377.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

