CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 681,242 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Mplx worth $193,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

MPLX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 157,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

