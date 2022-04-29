CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Adobe worth $536,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.12. 119,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

