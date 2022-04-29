CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $175.97 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.46% of EPAM Systems worth $175,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.00. 26,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,116. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.74 and a 200 day moving average of $484.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

