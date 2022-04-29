CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $334.80 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Booking worth $334,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

BKNG stock traded down $108.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,209.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,209.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2,334.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

