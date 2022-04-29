CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $39.32 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,836,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $315.00 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

