CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.62% of TE Connectivity worth $324,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. 37,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

