CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 10,603 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $262,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,531 shares of company stock worth $26,097,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 88,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,149. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

