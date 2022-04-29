CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 25,446 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $55.09. 34,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

