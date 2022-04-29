CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Diageo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,401,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. 24,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,902. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

