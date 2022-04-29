CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $45,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.44. 85,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,516. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

