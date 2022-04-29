CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of PTC worth $31,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PTC by 153.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after buying an additional 419,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

PTC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,573. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.