CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,718 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 161.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Farfetch by 663.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 125,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 61.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.