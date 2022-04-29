Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.69. 14,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

