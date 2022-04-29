Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% during the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

