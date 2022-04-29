Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 2,465,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,558. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.