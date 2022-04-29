Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.45. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

