Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.45. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)
