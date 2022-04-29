Citigroup Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $190.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.47.

AXP opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.64. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

