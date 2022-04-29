Citigroup Cuts Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $25.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FOR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Forestar Group stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

