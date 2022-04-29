Citigroup Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $120.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.