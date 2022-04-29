Citigroup Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $180.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $143.89 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $219.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

