Civilization Price Tops $0.12 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $36.19 million and $2.14 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

