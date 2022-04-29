Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

CIVB stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. 44,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $310.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.