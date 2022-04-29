Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,209 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 316,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 2,158,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

