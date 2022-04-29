Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.
CLFD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 315,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71.
CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
