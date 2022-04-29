Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CLFD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 315,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

