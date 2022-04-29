Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Clene posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 132,891 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $400,001.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 319,243 shares of company stock valued at $947,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. 64,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,860. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Clene has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

