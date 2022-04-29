CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.25.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
