CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.82. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

