CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.87 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 495.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

