Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of €0.56 on May 26th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.56 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CCEP opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 39.55 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.10 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £221.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
