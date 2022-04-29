Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of €0.56 on May 26th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.56 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCEP opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 39.55 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.10 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £221.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

