Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to announce $275.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.10 million and the highest is $281.26 million. Cognex reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

CGNX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 797,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,578. Cognex has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cognex by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

