Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 1,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

