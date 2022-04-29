Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:STK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
