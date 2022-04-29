Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:STK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 55,681 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.