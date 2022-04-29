Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,970. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $110.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

