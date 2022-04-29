Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.