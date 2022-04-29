Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were primarily aided by growth in revenues. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income are likely to keep supporting revenue growth. The company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. However, relatively lower interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line in the near term. A steady rise in operating expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term concern.”

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $331,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock worth $2,308,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,743,000 after purchasing an additional 135,205 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

