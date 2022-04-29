Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 87,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,637. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

