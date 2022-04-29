Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $224.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $228.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $234.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $716.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

