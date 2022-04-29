Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.88.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

