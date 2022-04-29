Comparing Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get PaySign alerts:

This table compares PaySign and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign -9.24% -21.90% -3.30% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PaySign and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 2 1 0 2.33 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign currently has a consensus target price of $3.81, suggesting a potential upside of 104.97%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Patient Portal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $29.47 million 3.27 -$2.72 million ($0.06) -31.00 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PaySign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PaySign has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.7, indicating that its stock price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Patient Portal Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.