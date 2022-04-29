Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $1,455.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,455.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($21.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,950 ($24.85) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.85) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.