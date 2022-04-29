Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $762.07 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Compound has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $113.27 or 0.00293566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $762.07 million and approximately $55.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,735 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

