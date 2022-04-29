Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CAG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

