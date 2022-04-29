Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

